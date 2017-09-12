AGF Secretary General nominates candidacy for UEG presidency

© Report

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gayibov has nominated his candidacy for the position of the President of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG).

Report informs citing the AGF's official website, the functionary is one of the two candidates for post of the UEG president. The only rival of current UEG Vice President F. Gayibov is Secretary General of the Slovenian Olympic Committee Edward Kolar. He is also Secretary General of the Slovenian Gymnastics Federation.

The deadline for the UEG presidential nomination was September 1, 2017. The Executive Committee has already approved the final list. French Georges Gelzek, who has been leading the federation since 2009, decided to leave the post at his own discretion.

Notably, the voting will take place at the 27th UEG Congress in Split, Croatia on December 2. Fifty member federations have the right to vote.