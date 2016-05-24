 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Russian tennis player suspended her role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

    Maria Sharapova excluded from participation in the events as goodwill Ambassador while the investigation continues

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UN has suspended famous Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova's role as Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

    Report was told by the UN office in Baku, the organization thanked the athlete for her work and wished her success.

    "The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) remains grateful to Maria Sharapova for her support of our work. However, in light of Ms. Sharapova's recent announcement, we last week suspended her role as a Goodwill Ambassador and any planned activities while the investigation continues. We wish Ms. Sharapova the best."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi