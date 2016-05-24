​Russian tennis player suspended her role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UN has suspended famous Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova's role as Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Report was told by the UN office in Baku, the organization thanked the athlete for her work and wished her success.

"The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) remains grateful to Maria Sharapova for her support of our work. However, in light of Ms. Sharapova's recent announcement, we last week suspended her role as a Goodwill Ambassador and any planned activities while the investigation continues. We wish Ms. Sharapova the best."