PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 2018 Olympic Winter Games kicked off in PyeongChang on Friday with an opening ceremony themed around peace and future.

Report informs, the opening ceremony of the first Winter Olympics in South Korea took place at the 35,000-seat PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, celebrating traditional and modern Korean characteristics of harmony and convergence, and underscoring the Korean people's hope for peace.

The two-hour ceremony was highlighted by a rare joint march by athletes from the two Koreas.

Held under the slogan, "Passion, Connected," PyeongChang 2018, which will run through Feb. 25, will be the largest Winter Olympics ever, with 2,920 athletes competing for 92 nations. There are a record 102 gold medals at 12 venues in PyeongChang and its neighboring cities of Gangneung and Jeongseon.

The Parade of Athletes ensued, with athletes from 92 nations walking into the main stadium. As per tradition, the order of the parade was determined in the order of the host nation's alphabet - in "hangeul" here on Friday.

The flag of Azerbaijan is among the flags of 92 countries that will participate in the Olympics. Patrick Brachner is representing Azerbaijan in men’s slalom and giant slalom events.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sport disciplines. The sports include bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, luge, snowboard and ski jumping.

The closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place February 25.