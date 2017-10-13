Number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes in first 9 months of 2017 announced

© Report.az

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athletes have won 584 medals at the international competitions for the first 9 months of 2017.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 193 of the medals were gold, 186 silver, 205 bronze, which were won at the world, European championships, cup competitions as well as at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and the 29th World Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan.

In addition, 28 international competitions were held in Azerbaijan during the reporting period, the country's national teams took part in 169 international competitions.

Notably, Azerbaijani athletes won 162 medals in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and 8 at the Universiade.