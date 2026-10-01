Mingachevir Regatta 2026 to conclude today
Individual sports
- 01 October, 2026
- 09:27
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The Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Aquatic Sports Federation (AZSIF), will conclude today.
According to Report's correspondent covering the competition, the final stage of the tournament will also be held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.
Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 11 medals during the first two days of competition held in Fuzuli and Mingachevir.
More than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan are taking part in the tournament.
"Mingəçevir Reqatası-2026" beynəlxalq turnirinə bu gün yekun vurulacaq
Сегодня завершается "Мингячевирская регата-2026"
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