Michael Phelps loses race against Great White shark - VIDEO

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ 23-times Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps lost race against Great White shark.

Report informs citing Vox portal, the open water "race" took place in Cape Town, South Africa on Discovery Channel.

The shark managed to run the length of the open ocean course in 36.1 seconds while the Olympian did it in 38.1.

Discovery later super imposed an image of the shark on the other side of Phelps to give the appearance of an actual 100 meter swimming race.

Notably, Michael Phelps finished his career after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He was presented Legend Award.