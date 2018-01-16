Mammadyarov plays in draw at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

© Report

Baku.16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The third round of Tata Steel Chess Tournament, taking place in Dutch town Wijk aan Zee ended.

Report informs, Shahriyar Mammadyarov representing Azerbaijan in the tournament played in a draw.

33-year-old grandmaster played his second draw with Russian Maxim Matlakov.

After this result, points of Mammadyarov increased to 2 and he ranked third and fourth in the standing.

Viswanathan Anand (India) with 2.5 points and Anish Giri (Netherlands) top the list.