    Mammadyarov plays in draw at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

    Azerbaijani grandmaster played with Russian Maxim Matlakov© Report

    Baku.16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The third round of Tata Steel Chess Tournament, taking place in Dutch town Wijk aan Zee ended.

    Report informs, Shahriyar Mammadyarov representing Azerbaijan in the tournament played in a draw.

    33-year-old grandmaster played his second draw with Russian Maxim Matlakov.

    After this result, points of Mammadyarov increased to 2 and he ranked third and fourth in the standing.

    Viswanathan Anand (India) with 2.5 points and Anish Giri (Netherlands) top the list. 

