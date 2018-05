© EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sohrab Moradi has won the Men’s 94 kg weight category at the 2017 Weightlifting World Championships.

Report informs citing the TASS, in the process, he set a new World Records in the clean & jerk (233 kg) and total (417 kg). He broke his own world record in the Total by 4kg.

Lithuania’s Aurimas Didzbalis took second place with 388 kgs (176+212). Iran’s Seyedayoob Mousavijahari was in third place with 385 kgs (171+214).