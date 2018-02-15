High winds sweep through Pyeongchan, 16 injured

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 16 Pyeongchang Olympics staff and spectators were injured when strong winds ripped through the Olympic venues on Wednesday, while also causing considerable damage to the installations, Report informs citing the TASS.

Several events were postponed or rescheduled, including Nordic combined, biathlon and Alpine skiing, and more than 60 tents were damaged by winds with a speed of seven meters per second as organizers warned of flying debris.

“Sixteen people had slight injuries, 13 were operational staff and three were spectators,” Games spokesman Sung baik-you told reporters.

“They suffered light injuries, were treated and then sent home".