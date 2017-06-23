Free ride of Formula 2 starts in Baku

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Free ride of the 7-8th stages of Formula 2 kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, 21 drivers joined the race.

Currently, competing racing drivers are Charles Leclerc (Monaco, Prema Racing), Antonio Fuoco (Italy, Prema Racing), Louis Delétraz (Switzerland, Racing Engineering), Gustav Malja (Sweden, Racing Engineering), Luke Giotto (Italy, RUSSIAN TIME), Artem Markelov (Russia, RUSSIAN TIME), Nobuharu Matsushita (Japan, ART Grand Prix), Sergey Sirotkin (Russia, ART Grand Prix), Oliver Rowland (UK, DAMS), Nicholas Latifi (Canada, DAMS), Ralph Boschung (Switzerland, Campos Racing), Robert Vișoiu (Romania, Campos Racing), Sérgio Sette Câmara (Brazil, MP Motorsport), Jordan King (UK, MP Motorsport), Nabil Jeffrey (Malaysia, Trident), Sergio Canamasas (Spain, Trident), Nyck de Vries (the Netherlands, Rapax), Johnny Cecotto (Venezuela, Rapax), Norman Nato (France, Pertamina Arden) and Sean Gelael (Indonesia, Pertamina Arden).

Notably, today, two free rides will be held at 13:00 and 17:00 local time within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last free ride will begin on June 24, three hours before the ranking round - at 14:00. The crucial stage of Grand Prix will start on June 25 at 17:00. Totally, 20 members of 10 teams will race 51 laps anticlockwise, starting in front of the Government House, passing through the Maiden Tower, Icheri Sheher and Azneft Circle.