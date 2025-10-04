Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    04 October, 2025
    • 13:27
    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Four Azerbaijani shooters have advanced to the finals at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    Ramiz Khalilov qualified for the decisive round in the 10-meter air rifle event.

    Additionally, Vladislav Kalmykov, Leyli Aliyeva, and Khanna Aliyeva made it to the finals in the 10-meter air pistol competition.

    The 3rd CIS Games will conclude on October 8.

