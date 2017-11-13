Formula 1 pilot Felipe Massa ends his career

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Pilot of English team Williams, Felipe Massa participating at Formula 1 World championship ends his career.

Report informs referring to the Formula 1 website, 36-year-old driver disclosed his decision after Brazilian Grand Prix.

Though Massa said about his retirement last year, he agreed to race at the request of Williams for one more season. Brazilian pilot debuted in 2002 Formula 1 and raced for Sauber and Ferrari. His best results were achieved in 2008 when he became vice-champion.

The winner of 2017 Formula 1 season is already known. Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton won the championship. Massa reached the finish seventh in Brazilian Grand Prix and took the 10th place in the general ranking.