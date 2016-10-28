Belarus will spend 30-40 mln USD for European Games 2019

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus will spend 30-40 mln USD for the European Games 2019.

Report informs referring to the Belarusian media, Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus Alexander Shamko said.

According to the minister, the European Olympic Committee (EOC) will finance costs of transfer and flights.

Part of the costs will be paid by EOC.

At the same time, Belarus has all the necessary infrastructure and facilities for the Games.

Notably, the First European Games was held in 2015 in Azerbaijan and II European Games will be held in Belarus.