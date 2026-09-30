Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    ASAN Service model to be implemented in Dominican Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 10:33
    ASAN Service model to be implemented in Dominican Republic

    The ASAN Service model will be implemented in the Dominican Republic (DR), Report informs referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN service).

    A delegation led by the Chairman of the State Agency, Ulvi Mehdiyev, is currently on a visit to the DR's capital, Santo Domingo.

    During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with the Administrative Minister of the Presidency of the DR, Jose Ignacio Paliza.

    The Dominican side expressed interest in deepening bilateral ties between the states. It was noted that sharing the experience of implementing the ASAN Service model with the Dominican side could make a significant contribution in this direction.

    In addition, during the trip, the State Agency's delegation held talks with the DR's Minister of Public Administration, Sigmund Freund, following which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

    The memorandum is aimed at implementing the ASAN Service model in the Dominican Republic, organizing training sessions for the country's civil servants by the State Agency's specialists, as well as developing appropriate standards in this area.

    This document became the first agreement concluded with Caribbean countries as part of the promotion and export of the ASAN service model in the international arena. The Dominican Republic has become the 53rd country to which this model will be exported.

    ASAN Service model to be implemented in Dominican Republic
    ASAN Service model to be implemented in Dominican Republic
    ASAN Service model to be implemented in Dominican Republic

    Ulvi Mehdiyev ASAN Service Dominican Republic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
    Photo
    "ASAN xidmət" modeli Dominikanda tətbiq olunacaq
    Photo
    Модель ASAN xidmət будет внедрена в Доминиканской Республике
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