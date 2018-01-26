Azerbaijani wrestlers won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in Iran

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Takhti Cup”, traditional international senior wrestling tournament held in Bandar-e Mahshahr, Islamic Republic of Iran is over.

Report informs, Azerbaijan national team won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Orkhan Nuriyev (97 kg) defeated all rivals and climbed to the highest step of the honorary podium. At the decisive meeting, he defeated Cenk Ildem, Turkey's bronze medalist in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games.

Turman Eyyubov (97 kg) won the bronze medal. At the decisive meeting, Eyyubov surpassed Iranian representative Mohammad Yeganeh. Ziyad Zeynalov, Ibrahim Nurullayev (both 55 kg) and Sakit Guliyev (60 kg) finished the tournament fifth. International referee Khazar Allahverdiyev represented Azerbaijan in the tournament.

Notably, in addition to the European and world championships scheduled for 2018, according to the results of each four wrestling tournaments, rating points will be calculated. The number of participants in the rating races and points for the results of wrestlers will be summed up and will determine the ranking. The first rating list of the year will be announced in March.