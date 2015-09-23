Azerbaijani national boxing team will visit Italy

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national boxingteam, preparing for the upcoming World Boxing Championships 2015 in Qatar, will go to Italy on October 24.

Report informs, together with the Italian and Irish teams, the national team will take part in the training camp in the Italian town of Assisi.

9 boxers will participate in training under the guidance of head coach Pedro Rogue, trainer Nariman Abdullayev and Lazaro Jimenez.

The delegation included also European champion, Olympic bronze medalist Magomedrasul Majidov. Championships will start on October 6.

Nine Azerbaijani boxers have won ticket at European Games for the upcoming competitions in Qatar.Only acting in the weight category of 49 kg Rufat Huseynov won a ticket to the championship, winning the bronze medal at the European Championships.

Haybuly Musalov (75 kg) will not be able to go to Italy. Boxer had eye surgery, and therefore can not participate in the world championship.

The Azerbaijani national team will travel to Italy in following composition:

49 kg-Rufat Huseynov

52 kg-Elvin Memishzadeh

56 kg-Tayfur Aliyev

60 kg-Albert Salimov

64 kg-Lorenzo Sotomayor

69 kg -Parviz Bagirov

81 kg -Teymur Mammadov

91 kg-Abdulgadir Abdullayev

+91 kg-Magomedrasul Majidov.