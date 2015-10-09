​Azerbaijani female weightlifter becomes European champion

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national team gained one more gold medal in the adults and under 23 weightlifters European Championship held in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Report informs, Anastasiya Ibrahimli won the first place in under 23 female weightlifters fight in 69 kg class.

She performed one of snatch lifts of the three attempts successfully. Student of Hafiz Suleymanov lift 99 kg and gain small silver medal. A.Ibrahimli performed clean and jerk better. During the last touch, she lifted 127 kg weight and won small gold medal exceling the closest rival, Ukrainian Mariya Khlyan for 2 kg. National team member won gold medal in the European Championship final ranking with result of 226 kg (99 kg +127 kg).

It is the third medal of Azerbaijani team. Before Anastasiya IbrahimliFirudin Guliyev (69 kg) gained gold medal in under 23 male weightlifters, Allahyar Abishov (62 kg) bronze medal among adults. 341 athletes (218 male and 123 female) more than 40 countries participate in the European Championship.