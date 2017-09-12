Azerbaijani female karate fighter takes Grand Winners

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ / Karateka of the national team of Azerbaijan Irina Zaretska has been awarded the Grand Winners 2017.

Report informs, the Ukrainian legionnaire, winner of the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity Baku 2017, has grabbed a prize at the Premier League tournament in German Leipzig.

Notably, the award of World Karate Federation is given to athletes who showed the best result in all weight categories during the year in the first Premier League karate. Irina Zaretska, 68 kg won U21 European championship in 2017, Premier League Rotterdam and Dubai, entered the ring for the bronze medal in the regular tournament in Rabat.