Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion

    Individual sports
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 09:36
    Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion

    Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mamedov achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medal at the U23 European Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Report informs.

    Mamedov secured the title after defeating Ukrainian Maksym Rudyk 4-1 in the men's 50kg final.

    Azerbaijani athlete boxing
    Azərbaycan boksçusu Avropa çempionu olub
    Азербайджанский боксер стал чемпионом Европы

    Latest News

    09:36

    Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion

    Individual sports
    09:25

    South Africa arrests four men suspected of planning to fight for Russia

    Other countries
    17:56

    E-commerce drives nearly 88% of cashless payments in Azerbaijan in October

    Finance
    17:45

    China's participation in 13th Global Baku Forum discussed in Beijing meetings

    Foreign policy
    17:36

    Kazakhstan activates alternative oil export routes after attack on CPC facilities

    Region
    17:29

    Armenia and Türkiye mull cooperation prospects within TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    17:21

    Private banks account for 70% of loans to Azerbaijan's economy

    Finance
    17:13

    Trump says 'airspace above and surrounding Venezuela' to be closed

    Other countries
    16:52

    CIS countries to launch joint international film festival

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed