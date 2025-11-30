Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion
Individual sports
- 30 November, 2025
- 09:36
Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mamedov achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medal at the U23 European Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Report informs.
Mamedov secured the title after defeating Ukrainian Maksym Rudyk 4-1 in the men's 50kg final.
