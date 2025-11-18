Azerbaijani athlete secures bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
Individual sports
18 November, 2025
- 08:20
Azerbaijan claimed its first athletics medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh as Yekaterina Sariyeva secured bronze in the women's triple jump, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Sariyeva's successful performance culminated in a best leap of 13.84 metres, earning her a spot on the prestigious competition's podium.
This achievement marks Sariyeva"s fourth career medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games. Her previous Islamic Games honours include gold in Palembang (2013), silver in Konya (2021), and bronze in Baku (2017).
