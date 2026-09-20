Azerbaijan to hold taekwondo championships and Korea Ambassador Cup

Baku will host the national taekwondo championship for children, the national championship for athletes aged 16-21, and the Korea Ambassador Cup tournament for juniors on September 21-25.

According to Report, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), taekwondo athletes from sports clubs and societies representing various cities and districts of Azerbaijan will compete for championship titles during the four-day national championship for children and the championship for athletes aged 16-21.

Athletes born in 2015-2017 will compete during the first two days, while those born in 2005-2009 will take part in the final two days.

In the children's competition, boys and girls will compete in the 27, 30, 33, 36, 40, 44, 48, 52, 57 and +57 kg weight categories.

In the 16-21 age group, boys will compete in the 54, 58, 63, 68, 74, 80, 87 and +87 kg categories, while girls will compete in the 46, 49, 53, 57, 62, 67, 73 and +73 kg categories.

A one-day Korea Ambassador Cup tournament for juniors will be held on September 25. Taekwondo athletes born in 2009-2011 from sports clubs and organizations representing various cities and districts of Azerbaijan will take part.

Junior boys will compete in the 48, 55, 63, 73 and +73 kg categories, while junior girls will compete in the 44, 49, 55, 63 and +63 kg categories.

The competitions will be held at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The tournaments will be organized by the ATF in accordance with World Taekwondo competition rules and the national federation's current regulations.