Azerbaijan’s men and women karate teams make appointments

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Coaching staff of the Azerbaijani national karate team has made new appointments.

Report informs, decision has been announced at the meeting with the participation of the National Board of Directors, coaches and national members of the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation.

By the decision of the board, Shahin Khudaverdiyev will temporarily execute the head coach's duties in the men's team. Gurban Taghiyev appointed senior trainer, Seymur Huseynov and Rashad Huseynov - assistant coaches.

Federation President Yasar Bashirov, First Vice President Farid Asgarov, Vice President Rahman Hatamov, Secretary General MirHasan Seyidov and Member of the Board Fizuli Musayev congratulated the staff on the new appointments and wished them successes.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the prestigious competitions of the national team in 2018, the process of vitaminizing of athletes, strengthening of control over doping and other responsibilities.The team that is sent to participate in Premier League 1 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) was given recommendations.