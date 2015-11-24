Azerbaijan's Kostova wins weightlifting gold with world records

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Boyanka Kostova set two new world records on her way to victory in the 58kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships in the U.S., Report informs.

Kostova set new records for the snatch (112 kg) before adding a new overall total record (252kg) with her final lift.

She failed to add a third record in the clean and jerk, settling for 140 kg, but said she is confident of threatening the record at next year's Olympics.

Chinese Deng Mengrong was second, followed by Taiwanese Kuo Hsing-chun.