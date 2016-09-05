Arzu Aliyeva visits Baku Chess Olympiad venue, reviewed playing hall

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Games of the second round of the World Chess Olympiad were played on September 3.

Report informs referring to the press service of Baku Chess Olympiad, the daughter of the President of Azerbaijan, Arzu Aliyeva, visited the Baku Crystal Hall with her family members, reviewed the playing hall, observed some games and toured the exhibition hall.

President of FIDE Kirsan Ilyumzhinov said that the 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku is the biggest tournament held in Azerbaijan to date. The Baku Chess Olympiad brings together 175 countries represented by 181 teams in the open section, 142 teams in the women’s section and over 1,600 participants. In addition, there are hundreds of captains, coaches and officials in Baku. This is a record figure in the history of Chess Olympiads.

Arzu Aliyeva had a conversation with Women’s World Champion Hou Yifan and had a picture taken together.

Then Arzu Aliyeva and her family members toured the exhibition hall of the Olympiad. It was noted that spectators of the Olympiad had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with an exhibition organized at the Baku Crystal Hall. The exhibition features rare chess-related items and posters of different historic tournaments. The virtual game zone is of great interest as well. Local residents and visitors to Baku can play a virtual game of chess with whoever they want here.

Arzu Aliyeva and her family then visited the room of chess commentators, where they were informed about the progress of games, as well as the development of chess in Azerbaijan and the activities of chess schools.