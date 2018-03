Another Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at "Grand Slam" tournament

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov won a bronze medal at "Grand Slam" tournament in Baku. Report informs, 25-year-old athlete defeated his Hungarian rival, an Olympic medalist Miklosh Ungvarie.

It is the second medal won by Rustam Orujov in 15 days. On April 22, Azerbaijani judoka became an European champion.

President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rovnag Abdullayev and President of International Judo Federation, Marius Vizer have also watched the fight.

Notably, it's the second bronze medal of Azerbaijani judokas at "Grand Slam" tournament. Yesterday, Tarlan Kerimov (66 kg) also won a bronze medal.