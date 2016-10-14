Today's court will deliver verdict in case of Jahangir Hajiyev and 7 others

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today the lawsuit against former Chair of International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, directors of Central branch Yusif Alakbarov and Anar Sultanov, manager of Central branch Ilgar Abdullayev, director of Inter Security Ltd. which was in charge of security of the bank’s venues Ilgar Huseynov, director of Transport branch Kenan Orujov, former director of Narimanov branch and present member of AFB Bank Observation Council, director of Baku Nut Processing Factory Azad Javadov will be finalized in Baku Serious Crimes Court

Report informs, sentence against accused persons is expected to be pronounced in the process chaired by Afgan Hajiyev.

Public prosecutor demands 17 years in jail for J.Hajiyev, 8 years for each of A.Sultanov, I.Abdullayev, M.Jahangirov. K.Orujov, 11 years for I.Huseynov and Y.Alakbarov, 12 years and 11 months for A.Javadov. He also demanded to deprive accused persons of rights to be employed in public or other local entities during 3 years.

Notably, Former Chairman of Board of Directors of International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev was arrested on December 5, 2015.

J.Hajiyev, I.Abdullayev, Y.Alakbarov and I.Huseynov are held under arrest, while other four persons have been released on bail.

Notably, investigation of the criminal case on accusing former chairman of Management Board of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' Open Joint Stock Company J.Hajiyev and other 7 persons of Articles 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (large amount of embezzlement by an organized group), 308.2 (abuse of official powers entailed heavy consequences), 309.2 (commitment by official of actions, which are obviously preternatural powers, entailed causing of essential harm), 313 (service forgery), 228.1 and 228.4 (illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives) of the Criminal Code has been completed and the accused persons, their lawyers got familiar with the case materials. The indictment was approved by General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 19 and submitted to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes for consideration.