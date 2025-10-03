Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Treason defendant: French envoys 'saw us as intelligence source', not allies

    03 October, 2025
    The Baku Court on Grave Crimes continues hearings in the criminal case against Martin Ryan, accused of spying for France, and Azad Mammadli, charged with high treason, Report informs.

    At the session presided over by Judge Elmin Rustamov, Mammadli's pre-trial testimony was read out.

    In his statement, Mammadli said he had been in contact with Frédéric Devos, an employee of the French Embassy, and had arranged meetings with him-though he claimed he could not recall the purpose of those meetings. He noted that he had sent his CV to Devos, who had promised to assist in finding him a job with a French company.

    Martin Ryan had written to Mammadli that his keyboard was not working and that Laurent Lody, another embassy employee, had gifted him a keyboard and mouse. Lody allegedly remarked that the embassy had a surplus of unused technical equipment.

    Following this, Mammadli became suspicious, fearing the gifted devices might contain bugs or hidden cameras, believing "French diplomats saw us not as friends, but as intelligence sources."

    "We are different from others. We are aware of Azerbaijan's geopolitical situation and can analyze and share that knowledge," Mammadli reportedly wrote in a message.

