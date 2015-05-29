Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic police warn parents in regard with the ongoing activities in schools on occasion of "Last Call."

Report informs,tThe head of department of the Main State Traffic Police Department of Baku city, Colonel Vagif Asadov said today.

According to him, cases of ruling the cars by juvenile to be monitored and prevented: "We encourage parents to be careful. Attempts of children and young people, trying to control the vehicles will be monitored and prevented."

V.Asadov noted that, in regard with the activities on the occasion of "Last Call", employees of the Main State Traffic Police Department of Baku city will work in emergency mode: "All schools in the capital, where the event will be held on this occasion brought under control. In order to ensure safety, the traffic police are on duty near the schools of the capital."