Seismological Service Center: An earthquake felt in Azerbaijan in March

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, seismic situation in Azerbaijan is at the level of background".

Report was told by Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), corresponding member of the ANAS, Gurban Yetirmishli.

He said that only one earthquake felt in Azerbaijan in March: "Several tremors with magnitude over 3 occurred last month, which not felt. Some of them recorded in the Caspian Sea, one in Hajigabul district. 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijani occupied district Kalbajar, which was felt due to shallow depth".

The expert said that weak, unfelt tremors occur every day and it is normal: "Weak tremors are not dangerous and not felt by people".

G.Yetirmishli noted that no activity is observed in Baku.