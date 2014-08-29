Resident of Gakh region killed by casting a stone at his fellow-villager

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The resident of Gashgachay village of Gakh region Aydin Babayev casted a stone at his fellow-villager Azad Amrahov while arguing. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, A. Amrahov died at the scene. As the result of the investigation measures carried out by the employees of Gakh Region Police Department, A. Babayev was arrested.