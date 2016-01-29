One of the victims testified at trial of Adviser to APFP Chairman

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today court proceeding on criminal case of Adviser APFP (Azerbaijan Popular Front Party) Chairman Mammad Ibrahim was held at Narimanov District Court.

Report informs, in the trial presided by judge Turgay Huseynov, one of victims Mahammad Gurbanov testified. M.Gurbanov said, the accused person has not beaten him: 'But he has insulted me.'

Next hearing is scheduled for February 1.

Notably, Mammad Ibrahim has been detained on September 30, 2015 on the criminal case launched under petition of Mikayil Guliyev, who has left APFP in 2014.

He is accused of Article 221.2.2 (hooliganism, commit by resisting government official or other person, implementing its duties on protection of public order or preventing violation of public order) of Criminal Code.