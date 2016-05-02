MIA: Presumably, incident in Zagatala was a grenade explosion

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued a statement about the explosion, which occurred in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the explosion occurred in Aliabad district at about 07:30 pm on May 1, when Police captain of Department of Social Security in Zagatala Region Police Office Rovshan Baliyev has opened the door to the police station.

As a result, doors and windows of station were destroyed and wounded.

Police captain was hospitalized. Presumably it was a grenade explosion.

The investigation is underway.