    MIA: Presumably, incident in Zagatala was a grenade explosion

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued a statement about the explosion, which occurred in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the explosion occurred in Aliabad district at about 07:30 pm on May 1, when Police captain of Department of Social Security in Zagatala Region Police Office Rovshan Baliyev has opened the door to the police station. 

    As a result, doors and windows of station were destroyed and wounded.

    Police captain was hospitalized. Presumably it was a grenade explosion.

    The investigation is underway. 

