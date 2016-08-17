ICRC representatives visit Armenian passing to Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku office employees have visited Armenian citizen, illegally passing Azerbaijani border.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he sent a letter to his family by the committee representatives.

Notably, a resident of Aygepat village of Ararat region, Armenia Henrik Sayerbekovich Agekyan, born in 1954, has been detained by Azerbaijani servicemen on August 7 while violating the border in Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.