 Top
    Close photo mode

    ICRC representatives visit Armenian passing to Azerbaijan

    He sent a letter to his family by the committee representatives

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku office employees have visited Armenian citizen, illegally passing Azerbaijani border.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, he sent a letter to his family by the committee representatives.

    Notably, a resident of Aygepat village of Ararat region, Armenia Henrik Sayerbekovich Agekyan, born in 1954, has been detained by Azerbaijani servicemen on August 7 while violating the border in Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi