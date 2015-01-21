 Top
    Employee of "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum dies

    Reyhan Jafarova was one of those who were awarded the medal of Progress last year due to President's order

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of the officials of "Shirvanshakhlar Palace" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum, Reyhan Jafarova died. Report informs that R.Jafarova was the department head of the reserve-museum.

    R.Jafarova was awarded the medal of "Progress" according to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2014.

    "Shirvanshakhlar Palace" reserve-museum functions as a part of the "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum Center under the Cabinet of Ministers.

