Employee of "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum dies

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of the officials of "Shirvanshakhlar Palace" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum, Reyhan Jafarova died. Report informs that R.Jafarova was the department head of the reserve-museum.

R.Jafarova was awarded the medal of "Progress" according to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2014.

"Shirvanshakhlar Palace" reserve-museum functions as a part of the "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum Center under the Cabinet of Ministers.