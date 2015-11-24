Embassy official got in a traffic accident in Baku

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vehicle belonging to the Embassy of Morocco to Azerbaijan crashed in Baku.

Report informs, accident occurred in Nasimi district of Baku city.

“Toyota-Camry” belonging to the Embassy of Morocco, driven by the resident of Baku city, Ismayil Bagvanov, born in 1956, collided with “Mitsubishi-Pajero” driven by the resident of Khachmaz region, Izafaddin Zeynalov, born in 1959, in Hasan Aliyev street.

As a result of accident both vehicles were damaged. No serious injuries caused.

The incident is under investigation by the Nasimi district Police Office.