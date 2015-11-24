 Top
    Embassy official got in a traffic accident in Baku

    Nasimi district Police Office launched an investigation

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vehicle belonging to the Embassy of Morocco to Azerbaijan crashed in Baku.

    Report informs, accident occurred in Nasimi district of Baku city.

    “Toyota-Camry” belonging to the Embassy of Morocco, driven by the resident of Baku city, Ismayil Bagvanov, born in 1956, collided with “Mitsubishi-Pajero” driven by the resident of Khachmaz region, Izafaddin Zeynalov, born in 1959, in Hasan Aliyev street. 

    As a result of accident both vehicles were damaged. No serious injuries caused.

    The incident is under investigation by the Nasimi district Police Office. 

