Embassy personnel was injured in car accident

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident involving three cars happened in Baku.

Report informs, the accident waa recorded at 117 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nizami district.

“Nissan” brand car owned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Azerbaijan and driven by the Baku resident, born in 1988, Yusif Hajiyev, "Mercedes-Benz" car owned by the Jalilabad region resident, born in 1964, Khudiyev Aligardash and “Opel” car driven by the Baku resident Ali Rasulov, have collided.

Y.Hajiyev rushed to No. 1 Clinic Medical Center with various injuries.

Police are investigating the case.