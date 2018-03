Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The earthquake occurred in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

Report was informed by the Republican Seismological Service Center the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. According to the primary information, the quake was recorded in the territory of Ordubad in NAR at 03: 00 a.m. local time.

4.3-magnitude earthquake that occurred at a depth of 5 km was felt.