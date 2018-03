Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. Report informs referring the information given byANAS Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremors of magnitude 3.0 points were registered.

The earthquake occured on January 10, at 05:53 a.m. Baku time with depth in 46 kilometers.

The tremors were barely felt.