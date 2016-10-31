Azerbaijani men mainly get divorced at 30-34 ages, women 25-29

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, only a man aged 18, as well 36 women at the same age got divorced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to information, Azerbaijani men commonly get divorced at ages of 30-34 (2366 people), women 25-29 (2836 people). Most divorces occurr in the first 5 years of marriage. Thus, 1635 men at the ages of 25-29 ended their marriages in the period of 5 years. Women, mainly, at the ages of 20-24 (1675 people) ended their marriages in the first 5 years of marriage.

Last year, one man under 18, 3 women at the same age, also, 10 men, 140 women at 19 years, 587 men, 2037 women at 20-24 years, 2262 men at 25-29 years, 2159 women at 30-34 years, 1699 men, 1391 women at 35-39 years, 1103 men , 904 women at 40-44 years, 921 men, 743 women at 45-49 years, 689 men, 469 women at 50-54 years, 402 men, 283 women at 55-59 years, 327 men, 167 women at 60 years and over got divorced.

Totally, 12764 divorces were registered in the country last year. 4911 of them divorced up to 5 years of marriage, 3487 in 5-9 years, 2498 in 10-19 years, 1868 in 20 years and over.