Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Second appeal against the decision of Narimanov District Court for the rejection of the petition filed to change the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest against the former chairman of the board of "International Bank of Azerbaijan" Jahangir Hajiyev.

Report was told by Agil Layidzhov lawyer of Jahangir Hajiyev.

Statement submitted in Baku Court of Appeal.