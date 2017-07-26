Alexander Lapshin appeals for his extradition to Israel

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Blogger Alexander Lapshin has appealed to the Embassy of Israel to Azerbaijan for extradition to Israel.

Report informs citing his lawyer Eduard Chernin.

According to him, he has already appealed for extradition to Israel: "Lapshin informed me of this at our meeting today".

E.Chernin said, A. Lapshin will not file an appeal against the court decision.

The trial on the criminal case of Alexander Lapshin has ended at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 20. The Court has found Alexander Lapshin gulty on the article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on illegal passing of the state border of Azerbaijan and sentenced him to 3 years in prison. Earlier, the prosecutor demanded 6,5-year-imprisonment for Lapshin.

In connection with the inclusion in World's Most Wanted list, Lapshin was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.