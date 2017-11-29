A criminal case initiated against construction companies violating law - LIST

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement on the violations committed by construction companies.
Report informs, the joint statement says, in accordance with the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated April 28, 2017, on measures to strengthen control over prevention of informal labor relations in the field of construction, as part of the progressive reforms aimed at strengthening social protection of citizens, the most strict measures underway against illegal actions aimed at violating citizens' labor rights in this area.
Thus, Anti-
Two criminal cases under Article 308.1 (abuse of powers) and Article 162-1.1 (involvement of employees into any work without the labor contract coming into force) have been initiated under initial investigations as grounds available for suspicions for causing significant damage by “İ.N.V.” HC and “AVES” LLC officials to the state-protected interests, abuse of powers and involvement of a number of employees into any work or service without labor contract coming into force according to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Investigative and operational measures underway by fully and thoroughly investigating above-mentioned illegal cases to determine circles of the suspected, brought to criminal or administrative responsibility, as well as to ensure compensation of damage caused.
