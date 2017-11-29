A criminal case initiated against construction companies violating law - LIST

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement on the violations committed by construction companies.

Report informs, the joint statement says, in accordance with the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated April 28, 2017, on measures to strengthen control over prevention of informal labor relations in the field of construction, as part of the progressive reforms aimed at strengthening social protection of citizens, the most strict measures underway against illegal actions aimed at violating citizens' labor rights in this area.

Thus, Anti- Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General continue investigation of the documents on the results of the mobile monitoring conducted by the Center for Labor Relations Monitoring of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to prevent informal labour relations at a number of construction facilities, including customer, contractor or subcontractors of such companies such as “İ.N.V.” and “XƏZƏR-SV” Housing Cooperatives (HC), “İNŞAAT KONSTRUKSİYALARI”, “FILEUR GLOBAL SECURITY GROUP”, “RAHATLIĞIN MƏKANI-GOLD”, “AZKO İNŞAAT” and “AVES” Limited Liability Companies (LLC), as well as regarding entrepreneurial activity of physical person Azer Niftaliyev.

Two criminal cases under Article 308.1 (abuse of powers) and Article 162-1.1 (involvement of employees into any work without the labor contract coming into force) have been initiated under initial investigations as grounds available for suspicions for causing significant damage by “İ.N.V.” HC and “AVES” LLC officials to the state-protected interests, abuse of powers and involvement of a number of employees into any work or service without labor contract coming into force according to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Investigative and operational measures underway by fully and thoroughly investigating above-mentioned illegal cases to determine circles of the suspected, brought to criminal or administrative responsibility, as well as to ensure compensation of damage caused.