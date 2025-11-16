Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    WHO: New UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework highlights importance of digital, innovative solutions

    ICT
    16 November, 2025
    12:30
    WHO: New UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework highlights importance of digital, innovative solutions

    The Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 between Azerbaijan and the UN emphasizes the importance of innovation, decent work, and people-centered digital services, Hande Harmanci, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

    "The seventeen Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 are more than just words or numbers. They are a tool that helps end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure people live in peace and prosperity. We cannot achieve this without the active participation of young people. And young people, in turn, cannot realize their potential without digital access and digital literacy. We recently signed a new cooperation agreement with the government of Azerbaijan. This framework emphasizes the importance of innovation, decent work, and people-centered digital services. This is critical for countries and societies," Harmanci emphasized.

    She noted that the UN plays a bridging role, bringing together governments, the private sector, academia, and youth organizations.

    "We pay special attention to rural and underserved regions. We build sustainable partnerships with universities, technology companies, government agencies, civil society, and youth groups," she added.

    On October 24, 2025, Azerbaijan and the UN signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030. The new document covers key areas: inclusive socioeconomic growth, human capital development, environmental sustainability, climate adaptation, and a green transition.

    ВОЗ: Новая рамки сотрудничества ООН и Азербайджана подчеркивает важность цифровых и инновационных решений

