Tural Mammadov: Women's role in technology growing every year

The role of women in technology is growing every year, Tural Mammadov, deputy head of the Main Department of Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, said at the international conference "Women in Cyber" in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that cybersecurity requires patience, focus, and attention to detail, qualities that are inherent in women and are their strengths.

"Many talented women have achieved success in cybersecurity. They are not only professionals in their field, but also innovators who know how to solve problems and serve as role models for future generations," he said.

According to Mammadov, "Women in Cyber" is more than just a conference; it is a message that demonstrates that women have a place in cybersecurity, in leadership, and in shaping the digital future of our region.