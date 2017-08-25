Samsung vice-chairman sentenced to 5 years in jail

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ A court in South Korea has found Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman and de facto head of the country’s largest company, Samsung, guilty of corruption in a watershed moment for the east Asian nation as it seeks to roll back the excesses of its mighty conglomerates.

Report informs citing the TASS, the verdict on Mr Lee, heir to the Samsung crown, could prove a damaging blow to the company’s global reputation and long-term strategy.