Cybersecurity festival kicks off in Baku

Today, the Cybersecurity Festival Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC2025) began at the Baku Convention Center.

According to Report, the festival is jointly organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the State Security Service.

The event will conclude tomorrow.

CIDC2025 combines the formats of an exhibition, conference, and professional competition, creating a platform for sharing practical knowledge and strategic approaches in the field of critical infrastructure protection.

This year, the festival brings together 2,245 visitors, 934 training participants, 51 teams, and 56 partner organizations.