Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    On November 4–5, the 7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the first time, organized in partnership with Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the StrategEast organization.

    According to Report, this inaugural event in Azerbaijan brought together nearly 200 experts and technology leaders from the United States, the European Union, Gulf countries, Central Asia, and the Caucasus region.

    This year's forum was dedicated to the theme "Shaping the World with AI." Discussions focused on AI's impact on the global economy, particularly in Central Eurasian countries, its opportunities and challenges, and the ethical and responsible use of AI, featuring expert presentations and panel sessions.

    During the opening speech, Salar Imamaliyev, IDDA's Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted that Azerbaijan's newly adopted Artificial Intelligence Strategy has shaped a conceptual vision: "AI technology creates new opportunities and challenges. The government-approved strategy aims to harness the power of AI to modernize public administration, boost national economic competitiveness, and foster the development of human capital, startup ecosystems, and an innovative business environment."

    StrategEast President Anatoly Motkin emphasized Azerbaijan's unique role in Central Asia's digital ecosystem: "Azerbaijan's successful digital policies and effective regional partnerships prove that the country is becoming a leading hub in Central Eurasia's ecosystem. Hosting this forum in Baku lays the groundwork for strengthening those partnerships."

    On the second day, Kamran Aghayev, Head of IDDA's Data Management Department, spoke at a panel session.

    The event featured representatives from leading global tech companies such as Google, EPAM, Xsolla, Coursera, and Sigma Software, as well as experts from the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. A special Startups Meet Investors session was also held to facilitate meetings between startups and venture or corporate investors.

    Previously, the StrategEast Forum has been hosted in Kyiv, Tbilisi, Bishkek, Samarkand, Almaty, and Chișinău. At the conclusion of each forum, expert recommendations on decision-making mechanisms and policies in key technology areas are shared with government bodies, private sector organizations, and investors.

    StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 Baku Azerbaijan
    Bakıda ilk dəfə "StrategEast: Dövlət və İT üzrə Avrasiya Forumu" keçirilib
    В Баку впервые прошел StrategEast: Евразийский форум по государству и ИТ

