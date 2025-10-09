Azercell: This year's DDoS traffic equaled 530 days of nonstop Netflix streaming

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    • 09 October, 2025
    The volume of DDoS attacks targeting Azercell in 2025 was equivalent to the data required for one person to stream Netflix continuously for 530 days or listen to Spotify for 30 years, Mais Sharifli, Head of Azercell's Cybersecurity Department, said at the conference as part of Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    Sharifli noted that even the monthly internet traffic of subscribers in Baku's Narimanov district, where the event was held, could not surpass the volume of data generated by the DDoS attacks:

    "Simulating cyberattacks is extremely important for us. We conduct these simulations monthly, weekly, quarterly, and annually. One of the most challenging areas is DDoS simulation, which we aim to carry out every quarter. It's one of the key factors that strengthens the company's resilience."

    Sharifli added that Azercell began implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies starting this year:

    "We explored collaboration opportunities with several international vendors, but due to high financial demands, we decided to proceed using internal resources. In the initial phase, we focused on chatbots. Starting this month, we've allowed AI to autonomously make certain cybersecurity decisions. It has already executed several blocks independently, and our subsequent analysis confirmed that those decisions were correct. However, for AI to function effectively, it requires large volumes of well-structured data and logs."

    Mais Şərifli: "Bu il DDoS hücumlarının trafiki bir nəfərin 530 günlük "Netflix" izləməsinə bərabər olub"

