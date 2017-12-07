Azerbaijan will cooperate with Spanish IT company

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement on joint cooperation was signed between the Information Computing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and Spain's Cibernos within Bakutel 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference in Baku.

Report informs, the ministry's press service said.

The agreement, which envisages an expansion of cooperation in the field of ICT, envisages exchange of experience on such projects as "Smart City", "Internet of Items".

Notably, with over 50 years of experience, Cibernos is one of Europe's largest technology companies offering electronic solutions to several European countries.