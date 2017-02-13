People will use free medical checkup upon instruction Azerbaijani President

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Free medical checkup is provided for population since 2014 upon the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, next medical examination will be held on February 15 - May 15 at medical institutions in all regions of the country.

Executive powers of cities and districts in collaboration with medical institutions will carry out all organizational and instructive works to attract people to free comprehensive medical examination.

Notably, vast majority of population over age of 18 years old are attracted for medical checkups each year: people are assigned for ambulatory and stationary treatment, even sent to specialized medical institutions upon necessity.